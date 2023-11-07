Russia Formally Withdraws From Treaty On Conventional Armed Forces In Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia formally withdrew from another international arms control agreement - the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE).

This is said in a statement by Russia's Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Ukrinform reports.



“At 00:00 on November 7, 2023, the procedure for Russia's withdrawal from the CFE Treaty was completed. Thus, the international legal document, the validity of which was suspended by our country back in 2007, has finally become history for us,” the statement says.

It says that two other associated legally binding agreements related to the CFE Treaty simultaneously ceased to be in force for Russia. These are the so-called Budapest Agreement of November 3, 1990, which set maximum levels for holdings of conventional armaments and equipment of the six Warsaw Pact states, and the Flank Document of May 31, 1996, intended to temporarily resolve some security problems that resulted from the dissolution of the USSR.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law revoking Russia's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.