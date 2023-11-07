Ukraine's Defense Forces Eliminate Another 890 Russian Invaders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 306,860 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 7, 2023, including 890 invaders in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 5,293 enemy tanks (+5 in the past day), 9,974 armored combat vehicles (+16), 7,410 artillery systems (+21), 869 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 570 air defense systems, 322 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 5,557 unmanned aerial vehicles (+3), 1,556 cruise missiles, 20 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 9,767 motor vehicles (+23), and 1,049 special equipment units (+2).

The data are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, tn the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched six strikes on Russia's manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, and one strike on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile system. Units of Ukraine's missile forces hit three artillery units, a command post, a manpower, weapons and military equipment cluster, an air defense system and another important enemy targets.