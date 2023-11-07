Enemy Shells Nikopol District Three Times With Heavy Artillery: One Injured, Church Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since yesterday evening, Russian troops have shelled Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region three times with heavy artillery, injuring one civilian.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.
"Since the evening, the enemy has hit Nikopol district three times with heavy artillery. A 56-year-old man was injured in Nikopol. He will be treated at home. The church was damaged. Seven private houses, an outbuilding, two cars were damaged, as well as a power line and gas pipelines," he wrote.
It is noted that Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka communities also came under attack. No one was injured there.
As Ukrinform reported, on November 6, Russian troops shelled Nikopol four times with heavy artillery, causing destruction.
