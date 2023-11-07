Innovations In Parking At Baku Airport: Convenience And Efficiency For Visitors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Heydar Aliyev International Airport provides visitors with
innovative services, ensuring fast entry and exit of vehicles, as
well as convenient payment methods for parking.
You can now pay for parking both at payment terminals and
online. To do this, visitors can use the“Tezödə” and“AzParking”
platforms through their mobile devices without leaving their
cars.
You can also pay for parking in cash and non-cash (bank cards)
methods at payment terminals located at the airport. The use of
plastic cards when entering/exiting the airport has been cancelled,
and technology for automatic recognition of state registration
numbers of vehicles has been introduced. That makes the process
convenient and fast, significantly reducing time costs.
In addition, for more efficient use of the territory by
visitors, as part of the development strategy of Heydar Aliyev
International Airport, it is planned to expand the parking area and
build additional spaces.
Note that most users are those who park their cars for a short
period – up to 2 hours. Given this, as well as the limited number
of parking spaces, Baku Airport is trying to provide more parking
spaces for priority short-term users. Based on this, only for
long-term parked vehicles the tariffs will change from November 07,
2023, and for short-term users the tariffs will remain
unchanged.
If any questions arise regarding the implementation of the new
system at the initial stage, responsible employees will provide
visitors with the necessary support, or additional information can
be obtained by clicking on the link .
Let us remind you that for the first 15 minutes, there is no
charge for vehicles. For a comfortable and flexible process of
disembarking/meeting passengers at Baku Airport, they are provided
with special lanes -“drop off”/“pick up”.
MENAFN07112023000195011045ID1107383124
