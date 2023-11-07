More Than 112K Trees Planted On Forest Lands

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
During the reforestation activities carried out last week on
79.7 hectares of forest fund lands 112,828 different types of trees
were planted and 4,186 kilograms of seeds were sown, Azernews reports.
It should be noted that reforestation activities are carried out
by the staff of Regional Forest Centres on the forest fund lands of
all regions of the country; different types of trees are grown in
the nurseries of Forest Centres in accordance with climatic
conditions of the region.
MENAFN07112023000195011045ID1107383118
