More Than 112K Trees Planted On Forest Lands


11/7/2023 2:16:54 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

During the reforestation activities carried out last week on 79.7 hectares of forest fund lands 112,828 different types of trees were planted and 4,186 kilograms of seeds were sown, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that reforestation activities are carried out by the staff of Regional Forest Centres on the forest fund lands of all regions of the country; different types of trees are grown in the nurseries of Forest Centres in accordance with climatic conditions of the region.

