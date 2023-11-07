Azerbaijan Constitution Guarantees Equality Of Rights And Freedoms Of Everyone

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The rights and security of the Armenian residents of Garabagh
will be ensured in accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan.
This is stated in an article by Chairman of the Constitutional
Court Farhad Abdullayev, Azernews reports.
The article notes that the Constitution of Azerbaijan guarantees
equality of rights and freedoms of everyone, regardless of ethnic,
religious, and linguistic affiliation.
"Guided by this provision of the basic law, our state always
applies an equal approach towards different ethnic peoples living
in the territory of Azerbaijan. One of the topical issues is
related to the process of integration of the Armenian residents of
Garabagh into Azerbaijani society. In this regard, President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly emphasized in
his speeches that this issue is an internal affair of the
Azerbaijani state, the rights and security of the Armenian
population of Garabagh will be ensured in accordance with the
Constitution of the country," the article reads.
