UN Deputy Secretary-General expresses grief as death toll in Gaza exceeds 10,000

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Martin Griffiths, the UN Deputy Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator, expressed deep sorrow over the ongoing loss of life in Gaza, as the death toll from Israeli attacks since October 7 has now surpassed 10,000.



He declared in a post on social media: "10,000 people have reportedly been killed since 7 October ... 10,000 people in one month. This defies humanity."



Earlier, the media office in Gaza said that 2 percent of the people living in the beleaguered territory were "direct victims to the Israeli aggression either martyrs or injured."



Israel has launched continuous air and ground assaults on the Gaza Strip since a month ago, in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas.



During this period, at least 10,022 Palestinians, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women, have tragically lost their lives in the Gaza Strip. According to official figures, the Israeli death toll stands at nearly 1,600.



UN Chief Antonio Guterres, in a statement made on Monday, expressed deep concern, stating that Gaza has become a tragic site where many children are losing their lives or suffering injuries on a daily basis.



He has reiterated his call for a humanitarian cease-fire, increased aid for Gaza, the unconditional release of hostages held by Hamas, and the protection of civilians, hospitals, UN facilities, shelters, and schools.

