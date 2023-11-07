US admits deaths of thousands of civilians in Gaza

(MENAFN) Regarding the beleaguered Gaza Strip, Israel's continuous airstrikes and military assault have resulted in "thousands" of civilian deaths, the Pentagon admitted on Monday.



"We know the numbers are in the thousands. I don't have a specific number to pass along to you," representative Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder informed journalists when questioned around the Gaza-based Health Ministry declaring more than 10,000 people have been murdered in the month since attacks started.



"This is a reason why it has been a point of emphasis in our discussions with the Israelis and others in the region on how important it is to get humanitarian assistance and aid into Gaza, and so we'll continue to stay focused on that, as far as the civilian casualties are in the thousands," he continued.



Similar remarks were made at the White House, where National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that there have been "many, many thousands" of civilian casualties to date. However, similar to Ryder, Kirby declined to confirm the precise number of casualties that the Gaza Health Ministry has claimed.



Israel initiated air and ground offensives in Gaza in response to a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7, which resulted in the tragic loss of more than 1,400 Israeli lives. Gaza's Health Ministry reports that, during Israel's sustained bombardment, a total of 10,022 Palestinians have tragically lost their lives, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women.

