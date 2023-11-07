Israeli offensive in Gaza Strip damages 192 mosques, including 56 completely destroyed

(MENAFN) Late Monday, the Media Office in Gaza revealed that Israel's attacking in the Gaza Strip has caused significant harm to 192 mosques, with 56 of them being completely demolished by occupying forces.



“Due to the Israeli aggression, 192 mosques have been damaged, including 56 mosques completely destroyed, in addition to targeting three churches,” representative Salama Marouf declared at a news briefing in Gaza City.



Marouf reported that a total of 192 medical and healthcare facilities were adversely impacted, with 32 ambulances being destroyed. Furthermore, 113 healthcare institutions suffered significant damage, and 16 hospitals and 32 health centers are currently non-operational.



In addition to the healthcare sector, approximately 222,000 residential units have been affected by the conflict, leading to the complete destruction of 10,000 buildings and the damage of 40,000 residential units at the hands of the occupying forces.



The Israeli occupation forces also targeted and destroyed 222 schools, causing various forms of damage due to continuous shelling, and 60 schools are now unable to function. Moreover, since the start of the aggression, 88 government buildings have been demolished.

