Israel’s attacks on Gaza in 1 month results in more deaths than 620-days Russia-Ukraine war

(MENAFN) Over the past month, the Israeli attacks on Gaza have led to a significantly higher civilian death toll compared to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has been ongoing for 620 days.



A Turkish news agency has amassed and compared the civilian fatalities in Gaza since October 7 and the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict since February 24, 2022.



According to Gaza's Ministry of Health, Israeli attacks in the besieged Palestinian enclave have resulted in the deaths of 10,022 Palestinians, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women, with at least 24,000 people wounded. In the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, Israeli forces and Jewish settlers have killed 155 Palestinians over the past 31 days.



As of October 8, 2023, a total of 9,806 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the war with Russia. This means that more civilians were killed in Gaza over the past month than in Ukraine, a staggering 20 times longer conflict, underscoring the severity of Israel's offensive.



Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that more than 40 percent of the 7,028 Palestinians killed in the Israeli attacks since October 7 have been children, indicating that approximately five children are losing their lives every hour in Gaza.



Furthermore, a UK-based NGO, Save the Children, has disclosed that the number of minors killed in Palestine in the last three weeks alone exceeds the number of child casualties in conflicts worldwide in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

