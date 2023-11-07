US Stresses Ethical AI Use In Its Latest Strategy

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize warfare, the US Department of Defense released a plan in July called the

Data, Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence Adoption Strategy , which aims to enable DOD and military decision-makers to use data, analytics and AI to achieve their objectives.

The strategy envisages leveraging high-quality data, analytics and AI to make rapid, well-informed decisions to address operational problems. It stresses that agile, user-focused development is essential for achieving these outcomes. It states that the DOD will adopt a continuous cycle of iteration, innovation, and improvement to ensure stability, security, and ethical use of technology.

In terms of goals, the strategy aims to strengthen governance and remove policy barriers; deliver capabilities for joint warfighting impact; improve digital foundational data management; invest in interoperable federated infrastructure; advance data, analytics, and AI ecosystem; and expand digital talent management.

The strategy states that the DOD prioritizes data as a strategic asset, adopting open architectures and a decentralized approach for better data management. It says the DOD is using an agile approach to improve data quality and employ analytics and AI to identify constraints and fill capability gaps proactively. The strategy says that to strengthen governance, the DOD will adopt open standards and robust cybersecurity.

It also says the DOD is committed to expanding and enhancing secure, interoperable infrastructure that supports data, analytics, and AI capabilities. It adds that the DOD will foster collaboration with various stakeholders and adopt a strategic“adopt-buy-create” approach to ensure rapid and responsible deployment of advanced technologies.

The strategy says that to enhance its workforce capabilities,

the DOD will upskill and reskill while reforming talent acquisition and retention strategies to attract private-sector expertise and build a culture of innovation.