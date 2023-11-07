KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.39 To USD 89.89 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.39 to USD 89.89 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 91.28 per barrel last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Tuesday. The prices of the Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate both rose by 29 and 31 cents respectively, reaching each USD 85.18 per barrel and USD 80.82 pb. (end) km

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.