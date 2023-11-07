Prime Minister Of Croatia Concludes His Working Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenković has
completed his working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Prime Minister of Croatia
at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the
national flags of the two countries.
Prime Minister Andrej Plenković was seen off by Azerbaijan's
Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Deputy Minister of Foreign
Affairs Fariz Rzayev and other officials.
