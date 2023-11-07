Chronicles Of Victory: November 7, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron
Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline,
Trend reports.
The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of
Azerbaijan's territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation
and the restoration of territorial integrity.
Chronicle of the 42-nd day of the second Karabakh
war :
- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made a post Twitter that the Azerbaijani Army
liberated two villages in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli,
Khojaly and Khojavand districts.
- The cannons of the 3rd battery of the Armenian armed forces'
D-30 artillery division were destroyed .
- The Armenian armed forces' equipment and manpower were
destroyed .
- The personnel of the Armenian armed forces' special military
unit was besieged and liquidated .
- The Armenian armed forces shelled Tartar and Aghjabadi.
- The Armenian armed forces shelled the villages of Aghdam.
- The Armenian armed forces shelled Azerbaijani settlements.
- A 16-year-old teenager was killed as a result of Armenian
missile attack on Barda.
- Another video of the liberated villages of Jabrayil
district was released.
- The Armenian armed forces suffered losses in the direction of Aghdam.
- Another military column of the Armenian armed forces was
destroyed .
MENAFN07112023000187011040ID1107382788
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.