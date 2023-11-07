               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Oil Prices Slightly Increase


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on November 6 increased by four cents and amounted to $90.71 per barrel, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri Light on a FOB basis in the Turkish port of Ceyhan increased by one cent to $88.24 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $74.72 per barrel, up by four cents as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by eight cents compared to the previous price and reached $88.1 per barrel on November 6.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 7.

