UN, allies start USD1.2B appeal to assist 2.7 million Palestinians in Gaza

(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced a profound apprehension regarding "clear violations" of international law in Gaza, stressing that "no party to an armed conflict is above international humanitarian law."



In order to assist 2.7 million Palestinians, Guterres announced during a press conference at UN headquarters in New York that the UN and its allies are starting a USD1.2 billion humanitarian appeal.



"I am deeply concerned about clear violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing. Let me be clear: No party to an armed conflict is above international humanitarian law," the UN head declared.



According to Guterres, the situation in the encircled and blasted Palestinian enclave is "more than a humanitarian crisis," and it is a crisis of humanity that is trembling the area and shaking the world.



He underlined how crucial it is to protect civilians and how Gaza is turning becoming a child cemetery, with hundreds of girls and boys allegedly dying or suffering injuries every day.



"The unfolding catastrophe makes the need for a humanitarian cease-fire more urgent with every passing hour," stated Guterres.



"The parties to the conflict — and, indeed, the international community — face an immediate and fundamental responsibility: To stop the inhuman collective suffering and dramatically expand humanitarian aid to Gaza," he also said.

