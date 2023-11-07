(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA)

1965 -- Ministry of Information produced Al-Assefa (The Storm), the first Kuwaiti movie, which was written by Abdulameer Al-Turki and directed by Mohammad Al-Sanousi. Starring were Abdulhussain Abdulredha, Khaled Al-Nefisi, Johar Salem and Ibn Hussain traditional band.

1988 -- Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement regarding properties of citizens in the divided zone. The State of Kuwait would pay eight million Kuwaiti Dinars (KD) to Saudi Arabia to compensate its citizens for their properties in the northern part of the divided zone. State of Kuwait would also compensate its citizens for their farmlands in the southern part of the divided zone, whose ownership would be transferred for the Saudi government.

1992 -- Kuwait exported the largest shipment of oil extracted from over 300 oil lakes formed after Iraqi occupation forces destroyed more than 700 oil wells.

1994 -- A regional center for studying and analyzing rocks at oil wells was established at the headquarters of Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR).

1998 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the first session of the GCC Advisory Authority, formed at the behest of a proposal by the Kuwaiti Amir.

2000 -- Ministry of Information announced that Khaled Al-Zaid, historian Saif Al-Shamlan and poet Ahmad Al-Saqqaf won the State Awards for their contributions to cultural movement in State of Kuwait.

2016 -- Ministry of Public Works won the Climate Change and Sustainable Environment Conference's 2016 sustainable award in field of designing of sustainable buildings.

2016 -- Barrak Al-Jasmi won the world's Motocross championship, which was held in the US State of California.

2018 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah attended a ceremony marking export of the first light crude shipment at Ahmadi Area.

2021 -- Kuwait government announced that Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah decided to use his constitutional rights and granted amnesty to a number of indicted citizens. (end) gta