Mild Weather To Prevail In Most Regions

Amman, Nov. 7 (Petra) -- Temperatures in Jordan are currently surpassing the seasonal averages by approximately 4-6 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday, the weather is forecast to remain predominantly mild in most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba experience relatively warmer conditions.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), Wednesday's weather will continue to be mild across the majority of the country, with warmer conditions persisting in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Similar weather will persist on Thursday, while Friday will see a minor decline in temperatures, so the weather conditions are expected to be generally mild, with the presence of high-altitude clouds.The temperature variations expected for today encompass maximum temperatures of 28 C and minimum temperatures of 15 C in the eastern part of Amman, with western Amman experiencing highs of 26 C and lows of 13 C. In the northern highlands, temperatures are forecast to range from highs of 25 C to lows of 13 C, while the Aqaba Gulf region anticipates peak temperatures of 34 C and cooler lows of 21 C.