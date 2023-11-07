Increasing Construction Activities Boost the Glass Bonding Adhesives Market

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The glass bonding adhesives market is valued at about USD 3,891.3 million in 2023, and will grow at a rate of 8.7% by the end of this decade, to touch USD 6,857.8 million by 2030. The growth has a lot to do with the use of these agents, the glass is smooth, as there will be no noticeable screws, bulging nuts and bolts.



Furthermore, these materials offer protection against corrosion and possess outstanding cohesive strength.



The UV-cured type had a major share, of about 30%, credited to its elasticity and high tensile strength. Furthermore, these alternatives are robust, optically clear, fast-curing, resistant to altering weather conditions, and easy to use, and they likewise have lower costs of processing.

Furthermore, they do not pollute the air, which is a main reason the use of this type advances in various industries, such as military, aerospace, medical and dental devices, and electronics & fiber optics.



APAC glass bonding adhesives market is the leader, and it will hold the same position till 2030, with USD 3 billion. This is because of the fast urbanization, rising healthcare industry, and mounting investments in the construction industry.



Further, in the nations like India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia, the expansion of automobiles involves lower spending. Together with the monetary support of the government, this continues to boost the automotive industry of the APAC.



Furthermore, as per the government sites, about 33% of India’s populace lives in cities, and this will cross 40% of the populace by 2030, creating the necessity for about 25 million affordable housing units. This willpower the growth of the construction sector and, in sequence, of the industry.





