Katara Art Center Opens Contemporary Graphic Art Exhibition 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Katara Art Center (KAC) opened on Monday a group art exhibition of contemporary graphic art with the participation of 15 artists from Qatar and a number of Arab countries.

Each artist presented a group of graphic works using various hand-printing techniques.

The artists from Qatar include Hassan Al Mulla, Abdulrahman Al Mutawa, Maryam Al Mousa, Haifa Al Khuzai and Wadha Al Sulaiti.

Other artists include Ibrahim Hussein and Sahar Zuhair from Iraq, Bushra Akhnafo from Morocco, Thuraya Al Baqsmi from Kuwait, Zakia Zada and Ali Al Muhaimid from Bahrain, Saeed Al Habashi and Sherine Abdeljawad from Egypt, and Maryam Al Zadjali and Naglaa Al Saadi from Oman.

The exhibition will continue until November 6 at KAC's headquarters in Building 5 of the Katara Cultural Village Foundation.

The displayed works reflect various topics and ideas inspired by the Gulf heritage and tradition and elements of the Arab natural, social and cultural environment. It also includes written symbols and margins in the style of storyboards in cartoon panels, as well as inspiration from musical instruments, birds and flowers.