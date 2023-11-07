Rafah Crossing Linking Gaza To Egypt Reopens For Evacuations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Agencies

Gaza's border authority has just announced that the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza has opened on Monday.

Foreigners and dual-nationals on the Egyptian-Israeli exit list will be allowed to leave Gaza through the crossing.

The terminal was opened for three days on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday last week to allow dozens of wounded Palestinians and hundreds of foreign passport-holders to cross before closing on Saturday and Sunday amid a dispute over the passage of ambulances.



'Massive stress' on Gaza children struggling to cope with attacks

175 medical personnel killed since October 7: Health minister Death toll in Gaza crosses 10,000

Read Also