South Africa Recalls Its Diplomats In Israel For Consultations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

South Africa said it will recall all its diplomats in Israel for consultation.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, a minister in the president's office, told a press briefing that all diplomatic staff in Tel Aviv would be asked back to Pretoria for consultations.



“We are... extremely concerned at the continued killing of children and innocent civilians in the Palestinian territories and we believe the nature of response by Israel has become one of collective punishment,” Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor told a press conference.“We felt it important that we do signal the concern of South Africa while continuing to call for a comprehensive cessation (of hostilities)”.

Earlier, Turkey, Jordan, Bolivia, Honduras, Colombia, and Chile also did the same.

Bolivia also cut all diplomatic ties with Israel following its atrocities in Gaza.