Stopping Bloodshed In Gaza Is Turkiye's Duty: Erdogan

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that it is Turkiye's duty to stop the bloodshed in Gaza.

Speaking at a local inauguration ceremony in the province of Rize, Erdogan said Turkiye has an obligation to "save Palestinians from Israel's oppression."

"It is our duty to stop the bloodshed in Gaza, which is being carried out in front of the very eyes of the international community," he said.



"It is our historical responsibility" to call out the crimes of those supporting this massacre (in Gaza)," Erdogan added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a visit to Turkiye on Sunday evening, during which he will meet with a number of officials.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Blinken's discussions will include the situation in Gaza, regional issues and bilateral relations.