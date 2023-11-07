Xai Startup To Be Integrated With Social Media Platform X

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform X, formerly known as "Twitter", has decided to integrate the emerging artificial intelligence company "xAI" with the "X" platform, stating that it will also be available as a standalone application.

Musk said "The emerging company has released its first artificial intelligence model called "Grok," which has been made available to all X Premium subscribers. This service aimed at enhancing the quality of conversations taking place on the X platform."

Musk mentioned that the emerging company aims to provide new artificial intelligence tools designed to assist humanity in its quest for understanding and knowledge. The new tool, named "Grok," works to answer questions by utilizing artificial intelligence.

According to the co-founder of xAI, Greg Yang, the company's mission is to explore the "mathematics of deep learning", a branch of AI that uses large neural networks to learn from data and perform complex tasks. Yang said that xAI will "develop the theory of everything for large neural networks" and take AI "to the next level".