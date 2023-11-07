Djokovic Extends Lead In ATP Rankings

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: After winning a seventh Paris Masters at the weekend Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic extended his lead in the world ATP rankings over Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on Monday.

The 36-year-old Djokovic won his 40th Masters 1000 title and stretched his winning run to 18 matches to top the rankings on 11,445 points with 20-year-old Alcaraz on 8,455 heading into the elite year-ending ATP finals in Turin next week.

Denmark's Holger Rune is the loser of the week dropping three places to tenth after his quarter-final loss to Djokovic.

His slip allowed Casper Ruud of Norway to jump one spot to seventh, Germany's Alexander Zverev to climb to eighth and American Taylor Fritz moving to ninth.

ATP rankings as of November 6:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11445 pts

2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 8455

3. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 7200

4. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 5490

5. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5205

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4435

7. Casper Ruud (NOR) 3625 (+1)

8. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3585 (+1)

9. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3500 (+1)

10. Holger Rune (DEN) 3460 (-3)