Ronaldo Will Not Feature In Al Duhail Game: Coach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Al Nassr coach Luis Castro in a pre-match press conference said that Al Nassr captain and Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo will not play in tomorrow's AFC Champions League return game versus Qatari side Al Duhail.
According to Castro, Ronaldo“was engaged in a tough Saudi Pro League [against Al Khaleej] two days ago and after assessing his physical condition I decided to rest him to avoid fatigue.”
Ronaldo is not the only player to be absent from tomorrow's Doha clash, as last year's UEFA Champions League winner and Spanish international Aymeric Laporte is also set to miss the match.
MENAFN07112023000063011010ID1107382649
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.