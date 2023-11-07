Ronaldo Will Not Feature In Al Duhail Game: Coach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Al Nassr coach Luis Castro in a pre-match press conference said that Al Nassr captain and Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo will not play in tomorrow's AFC Champions League return game versus Qatari side Al Duhail.

According to Castro, Ronaldo“was engaged in a tough Saudi Pro League [against Al Khaleej] two days ago and after assessing his physical condition I decided to rest him to avoid fatigue.”

Ronaldo is not the only player to be absent from tomorrow's Doha clash, as last year's UEFA Champions League winner and Spanish international Aymeric Laporte is also set to miss the match.