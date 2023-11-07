               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Appoints Ambassador To Greece


11/7/2023 12:52:11 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Amiri Resolution No. 91 of 2023 appointing Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Greece. The decision is effective from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.


