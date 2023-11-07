Prime Minister Receives Phone Calls From Czech Republic Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received today a phone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic HE Jan Lipavsky.

The call dealt with discussing developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

During the call, His Excellency stressed the need for concerted regional and international diplomatic efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire, and to permanently open the Rafah crossing to ensure the flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers besieged in the Gaza Strip, expressing the deep concern of the State of Qatar about the catastrophic deterioration of humanitarian conditions.

In the Gaza Strip, and its condemnation of the bombing of civilians and civilian objects.

