Lusail Winter Wonderland Now On“Talabat”

Doha, Qatar: Lusail Winter Wonderland (LWW) of Estithmar Holding, has partnered with“talabat” to offer the sale and delivery of entrance wristbands on its platform.

Launching fully tomorrow 7-11-23, customers can conveniently purchase Lusail Winter Wonderland wristbands through talabat, with the assurance of prompt delivery to their location.

Commenting on the occasion, Francisco Miguel Condeco Caetano De Sousa, Managing Director in talabat, said:“We are proud to partner with Lusail Winter Wonderland for the second consecutive year. By offering entrance wristbands on our application, we are simplifying the process of entry to Lusail Winter Wonderland and ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience for customers. Our support of this dazzling event underscores our continuous commitment to the local community and our customers. We look forward to making this winter a truly memorable experience for everyone.”

Another notable highlight of this partnership is that ticket prices remain consistent with those from direct purchases at Lusail Winter Wonderland. Wristband holders will enjoy expedited park entry, eliminating the need to queue for ticket exchanges.

To further enhance convenience, the LWW shop on talabat will operate from 12 pm to 5 pm on weekdays and from 12 pm to 6 pm on weekends.

Furthermore, customers can secure wristbands for the same day or up to a week in advance, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all.