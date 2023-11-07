               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Minister Of Interior Receives Phone Call From French Counterpart


11/7/2023 12:52:10 AM

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force 'Lekhwiya', HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, received Monday morning, November 6, 2023, a phone call from HE Gérald Darmanin, Minister of Interior of the French Republic.

During the call, they discussed various topics of mutual interest and reviewed the cooperation between the two countries in the field of security, along with ways for its support and development.

