Minister Of Interior Receives Phone Call From French Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force 'Lekhwiya', HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, received Monday morning, November 6, 2023, a phone call from HE Gérald Darmanin, Minister of Interior of the French Republic.

During the call, they discussed various topics of mutual interest and reviewed the cooperation between the two countries in the field of security, along with ways for its support and development.