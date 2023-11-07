Moi Launches Public Warning System For Managing Emergencies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI), in collaboration with service providers and relevant government agencies, has launched the Public Warning System, specifically designed to deliver informative warning messages to the public via smartphones.

These messages will be sent either broadly to the general public or to specific geographic areas, with the aim of efficiently managing emergencies, crises, disasters and other critical situations.

These warning messages appear in both Arabic and English on mobile screens, accompanied by vibration and a ringtone to capture the attention of the intended recipients.

Today, the Public Warning System underwent a trial run, reaching all smartphone users in the country with a test message regarding the commencement of the Watan Exercise.

The authorities underscore the significance of promptly responding to these warning notifications by following the provided instructions, as this is crucial to ensuring safety during specific situations.