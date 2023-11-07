Whatsapp Begins Beta Testing Email Address Verification

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: WhatsApp has begun testing a new feature that will allow users to add their email address to the app on iOS and Android smartphones, as the messaging platform continues to work on adding an alternative method of logging in to an account.

WhatsApp currently allows users to log in to their account by entering their phone number and receiving a one-time password (OTP) and this can come in handy when a user is traveling and does not have an international roaming mobile plan.

On WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.23.23.77 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.10 (via feature tracker WABetaInfo), the Meta-run messaging service is allowing users to enter their email address and verify it, as an alternative method of logging in to their account.

Users are also informed that their email will remain private and is not shown to other users.