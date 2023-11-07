Death Toll In Gaza Crosses 10,000

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Palestinian Health Ministry says 10,022 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women. The ministry added that 25,408 people have also been wounded.



'Massive stress' on Gaza children struggling to cope with attacks 175 medical personnel killed since October 7: Health minister

The toll of 10,022 deaths was announced in a press conference in Gaza by health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidreh.

He said at least 292 Palestinians were killed overnight from Sunday into Monday in intense bombardments by the Israeli army which he accused of "perpetrating 19 massacres in the last hours".