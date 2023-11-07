               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Death Toll In Gaza Crosses 10,000


11/7/2023 12:52:06 AM

Palestinian Health Ministry says 10,022 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women. The ministry added that 25,408 people have also been wounded.

The toll of 10,022 deaths was announced in a press conference in Gaza by health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidreh.

He said at least 292 Palestinians were killed overnight from Sunday into Monday in intense bombardments by the Israeli army which he accused of "perpetrating 19 massacres in the last hours".

