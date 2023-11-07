Ministry Apprehends Street Racers And Audience, All Vehicles Seized

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) impounded two vehicles for illegally racing down a main road in Qatar.

A video released by the Ministry showed two vehicles speeding recklessly down a public road at night.

The video also showed spectators gathered with their vehicles on the side of the street cheering for the illegal activity.

Both the drivers have been arrested, as well as the spectators, and their vehicles, both racing ones and ones belonging to the audience, were seized.

The MoI referred the people arrested to the Public Prosecution, which decided to lock them up and then send them to court.

The vehicles of both the drivers have been confiscated and a fine was imposed on them.

The Ministry warned that traffic law prohibits driving a vehicle on road recklessly, without caution, thus risking lives of road users; exceeding speed limit; and racing on road without permit from the authorities.

The penalty for such violations include imprisonment for a period not less than one month and not exceeding three years and a fine of not less than ten thousand riyals and not more than fifty thousand riyals, or one of these two penalties.

The Ministry also reiterated that it would not hesitate to take action against those who violate the country's laws and regulations.