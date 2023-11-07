Fieldequip Builds More Customer Trust With SOC TYPE 2 Certification

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FieldEquip, the next-gen Field Service Management Platform enabling businesses to achieve higher field workforce efficiency and ROI, today announced that it has successfully achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance. It is worth mentioning that the company achieved successful completion of SOC 2 Type I compliance a few months ago, in the month of August 2023.



With the increasing implementation of cutting-edge technology in daily operational processes, there's an ever-looming threat of potential data breaches which can dent a brand reputation.



For FieldEquip, data-security of its esteemed customers has always been the foremost priority right from the start. As the company has grown manifold, it has continued to implement latest security practices in line with the most demanding standards.



The SOC 2 and ISO audits were conducted by Sprinto, a security compliance software provider, in accordance with rigorous attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).



“SOC 2 Type I and Type II certifications reestablish FieldEquip's longstanding commitment towards meeting and maintaining stringent security and compliance standards,” said Prat Gupta, the CEO and Founder of FieldEquip.



“Our customers trust us with their most sensitive and confidential data. This certification underscores our commitment to earning that trust.”

