Sandeep Marwah Appreciated By Ambassador Of Azerbaijan For Five Years Of Operation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chancellor of AAFT University, was honored with heartfelt appreciation by His Excellency Ashraf Shikhaliyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan, in recognition of his remarkable contributions through the Indo Azerbaijan Film and Cultural Forum over the past five years.



The Indo Azerbaijan Film and Cultural Forum has forged a strong partnership with India and Azerbaijan, collaborating on numerous prestigious events that have garnered global attention. Notable among these events are the Global Festival of Journalism, Global Literary Festival, Global Fashion Week, Global Festival of Journalism, and various other national and international occasions dedicated to the promotion of art, culture, and tourism.



The enduring friendship and diplomatic relations between India and Azerbaijan have found expression and enrichment through forums like the Indo Azerbaijan Film and Cultural Forum. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a stalwart in the field of media and entertainment, passionately believes in harnessing the power of culture and arts to strengthen international ties.



Dr. Marwah stated,“India and Azerbaijan share a wonderful relationship, and platforms like the Indo Azerbaijan Film and Cultural Forum have played a pivotal role in elevating and promoting these relations to new heights.”



His Excellency Ashraf Shikhaliyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan, took the opportunity to congratulate Dr. Marwah for his outstanding achievements and expressed his deep appreciation for the dedication and hard work Dr. Marwah has invested in the promotion of art and culture, furthering the bond between the two nations.



The interaction between Dr. Sandeep Marwah and His Excellency Ashraf Shikhaliyev at this event underlined the significance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening international ties and fostering mutual understanding.



