RR Kabel Limited Reports Strong Performance For Q2 & H1 FY24

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, November 06, 2023 – RR Kabel (RRK), the leading consumer electrical player and 5th largest Wires and Cables (W&C) Company in India with over 7% market share (of the branded market) & strong presence in Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2023.



Operational Highlights



W&C



ü Revenue from the W&C segment registered ~24% growth in H1 FY24 compared to H1 FY23.



ü EBIT from the W&C segment doubled from Rs 126 cr to Rs 258 cr, demonstrating a remarkable growth of over 100%, on the back of margin expansion.



FMEG



ü Revenue from FMEG segment registered a growth of ~20% in H1 FY24 over H1 FY23 on the back of the product mix, and increase in contribution from HEB which was acquired last year in May\'22



ü EBIT improved due to increase in the gross margin which is partly off set by indirect expenses



ü FMEG business segment continue to remain negative, due to higher fixed cost and lower capacity utilization



Commenting on the Results, Mr. Shreegopal Kabra, MD said, - \" Throughout the past six months, RR Kabel has demonstrated a promising performance, marked by strong growth in our sales volume. This has been underpinned by the thriving real estate sector, robust infrastructure development, and a flourishing export market. It is equally essential to recognize that this success has been achieved through a steadfast commitment to deliver products of the highest quality while ensuring the utmost safety for our customers.\"



About RR Kabel Limited



RR Kabel Limited is one of the leading companies in India\'s consumer electrical industry (comprising wires and cables and FMEG) and has an operating history of over 23 years in the country. RRK is the fifth largest player in the branded wires and cables market in India, representing approximately 7% market share by value as of FY23 (vs. 5% in FY15). It is one of India\'s largest exporters of wires and cables from India with 9% market share of the exports market (as of FY23). The company had one of the largest networks of electricians – 3,26,214 electricians across India as of Sep\'23.

