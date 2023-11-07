WB's Heat Supply Improvement Project In Kyrgyzstan Nearing Completion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 7. The progress
of the Heat Supply Improvement Project in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek,
funded by the World Bank (WB), is nearing completion, Trend reports.
The project primarily focuses on the reconstruction of the main
heat supply network "Vostok," spanning 2,326 meters. The total
project cost amounts to $31 million.
Currently, the project has replaced pipes with a diameter of 700
mm with 900 mm pipes featuring polyurethane insulation. The
reconstruction has been carried out using modern materials and
technologies, and the new network will be equipped with a real-time
remote monitoring system.
Within the scope of the project, 221 new individual heat
substations have already been installed, and the reconstruction of
1,825 existing heat substations is ongoing.
The third phase of the project will involve the installation of
heat energy metering devices and hot water meters with remote
reading capabilities.
As part of its new five-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF)
for Kyrgyzstan for 2024-2028, WB will provide support for the
country's economic transformation through policy guidance,
technical assistance, and planned project financing of
approximately $500 million.
WB's initiatives in Kyrgyzstan currently encompass 22 projects
aimed at modernizing and advancing various sectors, with
commitments exceeding $1 billion.
MENAFN07112023000187011040ID1107382593
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.