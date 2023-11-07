WB's Heat Supply Improvement Project In Kyrgyzstan Nearing Completion

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 7. The progress of the Heat Supply Improvement Project in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, funded by the World Bank (WB), is nearing completion, Trend reports.

The project primarily focuses on the reconstruction of the main heat supply network "Vostok," spanning 2,326 meters. The total project cost amounts to $31 million.

Currently, the project has replaced pipes with a diameter of 700 mm with 900 mm pipes featuring polyurethane insulation. The reconstruction has been carried out using modern materials and technologies, and the new network will be equipped with a real-time remote monitoring system.

Within the scope of the project, 221 new individual heat substations have already been installed, and the reconstruction of 1,825 existing heat substations is ongoing.

The third phase of the project will involve the installation of heat energy metering devices and hot water meters with remote reading capabilities.

As part of its new five-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Kyrgyzstan for 2024-2028, WB will provide support for the country's economic transformation through policy guidance, technical assistance, and planned project financing of approximately $500 million.

WB's initiatives in Kyrgyzstan currently encompass 22 projects aimed at modernizing and advancing various sectors, with commitments exceeding $1 billion.