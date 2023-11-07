Uzbekistan Ranks Among Top Five Global Gold Buyers In 3Q2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 7. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan entered the top five world central banks in terms of gold purchases according to the results of the third quarter of 2023, Trend reports.

As per data provided by the World Gold Council, the volume of gold purchased by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan amounted to 7 tons from July through September of 2023.

The leader in this ranking was the Central Bank of China, which acquired a substantial 78 tons of gold, securing the top position. The Polish Central Bank claimed the second spot with 57 tons, while the Turkish Central Bank came in third with 39 tons. The Indian Central Bank secured the fourth position with a purchase of 9 tons.

Meanwhile, the value of the gold reserve in Uzbekistan decreased from $23.43 billion to $23.05 billion as of October 1, 2023.

Despite the decrease in value, the physical volume of gold in Uzbekistan increased from 12.1 million troy ounces to 12.3 million troy ounces, which can be attributed mostly to the decline in global gold prices.

As per data from the World Gold Council, the Central Bank of Uzbekistan sold 46 tons of gold in the first 8 months of 2023. During the same period, 25 tons of gold were purchased.