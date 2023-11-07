Uzbekistan Ranks Among Top Five Global Gold Buyers In 3Q2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 7. The Central
Bank of Uzbekistan entered the top five world central banks in
terms of gold purchases according to the results of the third
quarter of 2023, Trend reports.
As per data provided by the World Gold Council, the volume of
gold purchased by the Central Bank of Uzbekistan amounted to 7 tons
from July through September of 2023.
The leader in this ranking was the Central Bank of China, which
acquired a substantial 78 tons of gold, securing the top position.
The Polish Central Bank claimed the second spot with 57 tons, while
the Turkish Central Bank came in third with 39 tons. The Indian
Central Bank secured the fourth position with a purchase of 9
tons.
Meanwhile, the value of the gold reserve in Uzbekistan decreased
from $23.43 billion to $23.05 billion as of October 1, 2023.
Despite the decrease in value, the physical volume of gold in
Uzbekistan increased from 12.1 million troy ounces to 12.3 million
troy ounces, which can be attributed mostly to the decline in
global gold prices.
As per data from the World Gold Council, the Central Bank of
Uzbekistan sold 46 tons of gold in the first 8 months of 2023.
During the same period, 25 tons of gold were purchased.
MENAFN07112023000187011040ID1107382592
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.