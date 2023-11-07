Daewoo Engineering & Construction Opens Its Branch In Turkmenistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 7. South
Korean Daewoo Engineering & Construction has opened a branch of its
company in the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, Trend reports.
At the site of the opening of the Ashgabat branch of the
company, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea Park Jin
met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan for
construction, industry, and electric power, Baymyrat
Annamammedov.
During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister highly appreciated
the contribution of Korean companies to the development of the
Turkmen economy and also highlighted Korea's participation in such
major projects as the construction of a sulfur purification complex
at the Galkynysh field and the Kiyanly gas chemical plant.
Furthermore, he also expressed hope for further deepening
cooperation between Korea and Turkmenistan in the fields of energy
and infrastructure.
In turn, Park Jin called on the Turkmen side to intensify
cooperation and stressed the interest of Korean companies in
participating in projects such as the construction of fertilizer
plants, the creation of natural gas liquefaction facilities, and
the construction of desulfurization plants.
He also announced his intention to support the Korean business
community in its quest to enter the Turkmen market and expand
cooperation in the fields of energy and infrastructure.
Meanwhile, on November 1 of this year, President Serdar
Berdimuhamedov received South Korean Minister Park Jin, who arrived
in Ashgabat to participate in the 16th 'Central Asia-South Korea'
Cooperation Forum. As part of his official visit to Ashgabat, the
Korean Foreign Minister also met with the Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov.
