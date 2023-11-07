Orano Details Four-Year Progress Of Uranium Extraction Projects In Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Over the last
four years, the breadth of collaboration on uranium extraction in
Uzbekistan has significantly expanded, demonstrating the confidence
created between Orano and its Uzbek partners, a source at Orano
Group told Trend .
"As on today, the Nurlikum Mining Joint Venture, with 51 percent
of shares belonging to Orano and 49 percent – to Uzbekistan's
NavoyUran uranium mining company, is operating an industrial pilot,
which has come into operation in November of 202.
A feasibility study is presently being conducted, according to
the company spokesman, with the goal of confirming the economic and
environmental feasibility of uranium mining in its licensing
region.
"Overall, the Group has been present in Uzbekistan since 2019,
when we signed a partnership agreement with the State Committee of
the Republic of Uzbekistan for Geology and Mineral Resources
(Goscomgeology) to develop exploration and mining operations in
Uzbekistan," the source said.
This collaboration was formalized in December of 2019 with the
formation of a joint venture called Nurlikum Mining, whose
objective is to bring uranium deposits to production through
exploration and project development.
According to the source, Orano Group, the State Committee for
Geology and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Uzbekistan
(GosComGeology), and the Uzbek State-owned Enterprise Navoiyuran
will sign a tripartite strategic collaboration agreement in
November 2022.
"This agreement established the framework for an exclusive
strategic alliance for the development of new uranium mines in
Uzbekistan beyond the Djengeldi project, which is currently led by
Nurlikum Mining." The source stated, "This is a significant
broadening of the scope of the collaboration, demonstrating the
trust forged between Orano and Uzbek partners."
Omonullo Nasritdinkhodzhayev, Deputy Minister of Mining and
Geology of Uzbekistan, stated the country's goal to significantly
enhance uranium production earlier this year at the Innoprom
Central Asia International Industrial Exhibition in Tashkent.
Uzbekistan, in particular, intends to treble its production
volume, reaching 7,000 units by 2030, up from 3,600 units in
2022.
MENAFN07112023000187011040ID1107382590
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.