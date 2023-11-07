President Ilham Aliyev's Political Will Waxes Key Factor In Azerbaijan's Glory In Eurasia - Igor Korotchenko

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. The political
will of President Ilham Aliyev has become a decisive factor in
making Azerbaijan one of the most successful countries in Eurasia,
CEO of the Caspian Institute for Strategic Studies (Russia),
Editor-in-Chief of the National Defense Magazine, Igor Korotchenko
told Trend .
"Since taking office, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has
worked to establish an effective and powerful state. Azerbaijan is
a small country, but because of strategic goal-setting, political
experience, and great analytical and intellectual abilities,
President Ilham Aliyev has emerged as one of the world's leading
politicians. Of course, President Ilham Aliyev's practical activity
has allowed Azerbaijan to significantly strengthen its financial
and economic base, build a strong, diverse economy, and create an
effective political system that best meets the needs of the state.
Azerbaijan has also begun to create and form one of the best
armies, not only in the South Caucasus but also in the world," he
said.
Igor Korotchenko noted that the results and outcomes of the
44-day second Karabakh war are unprecedented in modern military
history.
"No modern country can claim such a feat. Actually, this basis
allowed, once again, in response to Armenian armed provocations and
in response to the notorious Tonoyan doctrine, in which Armenia
declared its right to occupy more and more districts of Azerbaijan
in the event of a new war, in response to threats that Armenian
tanks would reach Baku, and finally, in response to a large-scale
armed provocation, to launch a counter-offensive action on
September 27, 2020, which ended, as we know, disastrously," he
said.
Igor Korotchenko emphasized that a practical result does not
come from nothing.
"A practical result is preceded by decades of persistent, hard,
and painstaking work. Certainly, the fact that Azerbaijan managed
to restore its territorial integrity, to become one of the leading
countries in the world, to lead the Non-Aligned Movement, and to
formulate a number of global political initiatives, which are
discussed in the UN Security Council and at the Non-Aligned
Movement forums, is the result of the fact that President Ilham
Aliyev changed Azerbaijan and created one of the most successful
countries not only in the South Caucasus and the post-Soviet space
but also in Eurasia. In this regard, of course, both critics and
friends of Azerbaijan note this personal political success of
President Ilham Aliyev," he said.
Speaking about the level of Azerbaijani-Russian interaction, the
editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine stressed that
Moscow sees Baku as a reliable, effective partner and ally. He
added that it is very important that a declaration on allied
interaction has been signed and is in force between Russia and
Azerbaijan.
"This document was signed by President Ilham Aliyev and
President Vladimir Putin. The leaders of our countries are bound by
relations of cooperation, mutual respect, and understanding of each
other. This is a very rare quality in world politics, when two
presidents can trust each other and always rely on those
agreements, both formal and verbal, that are reached in the
process, including closed negotiations. Therefore, the restoration
of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity will undoubtedly serve as a
new factor in strengthening interaction between our countries to
build a better, more fair society, to which we all aspire. And of
course, Russia sees Azerbaijan as a reliable, effective partner, an
ally with whom we will overcome any challenges together in the
current very complex and turbulent military-political situation,"
he said.
As Igor Korotchenko emphasized, Azerbaijan was subjected to
unprecedented political pressure, but not a single attempt by the
West was successful.
"First, there were strong sentiments in favor of keeping a
separatist enclave in Azerbaijan in order to influence Azerbaijan
and manipulate Baku. France, the EU, and the United States were
particularly aggressive in pursuing this agenda. That is, where the
global Armenian lobby's views are strong, acting as an autonomous
topic of geopolitics today, with vast financial and political
capacities, and influencing political decisions made in specific
countries. We see that a lot in France and the US. As a result,
Azerbaijan was subjected to unprecedented pressure," he said.
The expert added that this anti-Azerbaijani policy continued
even after the end of the 44-day second Karabakh war.
"But, more importantly, when it began anti-terrorist operations
in Karabakh, the West intended to exert huge influence on
Azerbaijan. However, because the military triumph was accomplished
in less than 24 hours, all of the political leverage that the West
and the global Armenian community attempted to exert on Azerbaijan
proved ineffective. A total military triumph was accomplished in
less than a day; the separatists capitulated, and the amazing
quickness with which military success was achieved deprived the
West of any levers of pressure in this regard," he said.
As Igor Korotchenko noted, the trilateral statement was not just
the end of the second Karabakh war, as a result of which the
Armenian Armed Forces were defeated and Yerevan was forced to
capitulate, but also a triumph of the diplomatic strategy of
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
"De facto capitulation was formalized in the form of a
trilateral statement by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and
Armenia. Thanks to the trilateral statement, Azerbaijan was able to
establish control over a number of previously Armenian-occupied
areas without military action. In addition to the purely political
significance of the trilateral statement, it is also a triumph of
the diplomatic strategy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who
was able to achieve the liberation of a number of occupied
Azerbaijani districts without hostilities by signing this
document," Igor Korotchenko said.
According to him, the trilateral statement recorded the
political and military results of the second Karabakh war,
particularly Armenia's obligation to completely withdraw all armed
units from the territory of Karabakh.
"The text of the trilateral statement envisaged the
establishment of a transportation route regime that would connect
Karabakh Armenians residing in the region with Armenia. Important
milestones were also accomplished in order to open transportation
communications. However, we can now claim that none of Armenia's
commitments under the trilateral statement have been met. Armenian
illegal armed groups remained active in the region, carrying out
terrorist actions and provocations. Pashinyan did not open the
Zangezur corridor, which was to be supervised by the Border Service
of Russia's Federal Security Service, according to the trilateral
statement. None of the promises were met in total. As a result,
anti-terrorist operations in 2023 will mark the end of a long
struggle that has lasted several decades," Igor Korotchenko
said.
