Army Of Drones Operators Hit 335 Enemy Strongholds In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last week, combat units provided as part of the Army of Drones project hit 335 enemy strongholds and nearly 200 units of military equipment.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Last week, the enemy was unlucky with strongholds - UAV operators eliminated 335 positions, an absolute record," wrote Fedorov.

According to him, the enemy's destroyed and damaged military equipment include 83 armored fighting vehicles, 36 tanks, 53 cannons, 18 self-propelled artillery systems, 72 units of cargo and special vehicles.

In addition, between October 30 and November 6, Ukrainian troops struck 317 Russian troops.

As reported, the Army of Drones project, launched by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, is a comprehensive program that involves systematic drone procurement, maintenance, and training courses for relevant specialists.