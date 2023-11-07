Uzbekistan Imports About 300 Million Cubic Meters Of Gas From Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From October 7, Uzbekistan started supplying gas from Russia to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan to cover part of the shortage of“blue fuel” in the republic in the autumn-winter season. The contract for the purchase of gas is concluded for two years, and the purchase volume is 9 million cubic meters per day – approximately 2.8 billion cubic meters per year, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

But, as you can see, the supply is proceeding at a fast pace – it would take 33 days (or November 10) to deliver 300 million cubic meters of gas at the confirmed delivery rate (9 million cubic meters per day).

The head of the Ministry of Energy again did not disclose the price of gas imported from Russia and Turkmenistan, relying on confidentiality, and also did not announce the country's forecasts for the volume of gas exports to China for the current and next year.

According to Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, this year Uzbekistan imported 1 million tons of oil and oil products, which is slightly more than in 2022. In the future, the country plans to increase oil imports to meet the needs of the growing economy.

“Yes, we signed it during our recent visit to Russia. There are no volumes, the most important principle is delivery. The main thing is that there are no restrictions on supply,” he commented on the signing of the intergovernmental agreement on oil supply with Russia.

It should be recalled that in January-September, Uzbekistan imported more gas in terms of value compared to exports ($411.7 million and $487.9 million). In September alone, $286.1 million worth of gas was delivered from Turkmenistan, which is 40% more than in the previous eight months.