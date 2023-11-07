902 Prisoners In Cambodia To Be Considered For Pardon, Jail Term Cut

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PHNOM PENH, Nov 7 (NNN-AKP) – Some 902 prisoners in Cambodia will be considered for a royal pardon or jail term reduction, on the occasions of the Independence Day and the Water Festival, a spokesman said, yesterday.

The country will celebrate the 70th anniversary of Independence Day on Nov 9, and the Water Festival on Nov 26, 27 and 28.

Ministry of Justice's Secretary of State and Spokesman, Kim Santepheap, said, the National Commission to Review and Request Sentence Reductions and Pardons, will hold a meeting today, to consider granting royal pardon or reducing jail terms for those prisoners.

“Some 464 prisoners will be considered for release or having their jail terms reduced on Independence Day, and 438 others on the occasion of the Water Festival,” he wrote on his official social media.

Under the kingdom's law, a prisoner is qualified for a royal amnesty provided he or she has served at least two-thirds of the jail term and behaved well while serving time in prison.

For a jail term cut, a well-behaved prisoner who has served one-third of the prison term will see his or her jail term reduced between three months and one year.

The kingdom usually pardons or cuts jail terms for prisoners on the occasions of Victory Day, the Khmer New Year, the Buddha's Day, the Independence Day, and the Water Festival.– NNN-AKP

