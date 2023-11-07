               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Chad Recalls Its Envoy From Israel Over Gaza War


11/7/2023 12:16:32 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

'DJAMENA, Nov 7 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Chad says it has recalled its Chargé d'Affaires in Israel for consultation over“unprecedented deadly violence in the Gaza Strip”.
In a statement from the country's foreign affairs ministry, the government condemned“the loss of human lives of many innocent civilians” and called“for a ceasefire leading to a lasting solution to the Palestinian question”.
In 1972, Chad, a Muslim-majority country severed its diplomatic relations with Israel but later revived ties in 2019.
It is now the first African country to recall its envoy from Israel since the start of the war in October.
So far, Turkey, Chile, Bahrain, Honduras, Colombia, and Jordan have also recalled their ambassadors to Israel. - NNN-AGENCIES

MENAFN07112023000200011047ID1107382575

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search