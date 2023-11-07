Chad Recalls Its Envoy From Israel Over Gaza War

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





'DJAMENA, Nov 7 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Chad says it has recalled its Chargé d'Affaires in Israel for consultation over“unprecedented deadly violence in the Gaza Strip”.

In a statement from the country's foreign affairs ministry, the government condemned“the loss of human lives of many innocent civilians” and called“for a ceasefire leading to a lasting solution to the Palestinian question”.

In 1972, Chad, a Muslim-majority country severed its diplomatic relations with Israel but later revived ties in 2019.

It is now the first African country to recall its envoy from Israel since the start of the war in October.

So far, Turkey, Chile, Bahrain, Honduras, Colombia, and Jordan have also recalled their ambassadors to Israel. - NNN-AGENCIES