Penn State Alum María Frisby Advances Into The Top Ten In The Fab Over 40 Nationwide Contest

María Frisby, a former Ms. Pennsylvania 2004 and graduate of Penn State University, made three cuts and recently advanced into the Top Ten of the Fab Over 40 Nationwide Contest. Maria was a VIP in the 2023 Penn State Homecoming Parade in State College, PA and received a lot of applause during the parade.

She was on the cover, the cover story and featured in the magazine, 50 Plus Life in 2023. She was a guest speaker at the Walk With Scissors Cosmetology Academy as well. She was a pageant judge at a Miss America preliminary pageant in York, PA in 2017 and at the 2022 and 2023 Ms. Pennsylvania Senior America Pageants.

She is a survivor of the USA's worst commercial nuclear accident, the partial meltdown at TMI that occurred on March 28, 1979, and is assisting writer, producer and filmmaker Jill Murphy Long of JML Films with an upcoming docudrama called Plutonium Skies. She was interviewed and filmed by writer, producer and filmmaker Heidi Hutner for her docudrama called Radioactive: The Women of TMI and appears in the slide show on the bottom of the film's main page.

She reaches out to the sick, disabled, elderly, homeless and general public in different states. She gives stuffed animals and hugs to the sick, disabled and elderly at facilities and to the general public in parks, parking lots and restaurants to spread love and brighten people's days, no matter their race, nationality, creed or skin color. She was contacted by the royal family and received a royal letter from Kensington Palace in 2019. Her mission is to continue reaching out to all of mankind and to continue spreading love and kindness throughout the world.

If you want Maria to appear at your event in the future as a special guest, emcee, spokesmodel, model, cohost, host, or guest speaker, contact her manager and agent Richard Jefferies with the details of the event at .