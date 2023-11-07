Orchid Lifesciences: Expansion Of Business As Third Party Cosmetic Manufacturer In India

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Ahmedabad, Gujarat Nov 6, 2023

A proud moment for Orchid Lifesciences as in the past few years they were able to create history and set a benchmark among all as a leading third party manufacturer of cosmetic products for brands across the nation. Back in 2017, they were amongst the few to deliver Oral Care, Skin Care , Hair Care , Baby Care and Beauty care products in various countries including India.

A few years ago when people were dependent on foreign products and the Indian market was not able to cope with them in this situation“Orchid Lifesciences” bloomed among all the companies and helped the market to rise by delivering exceptional cosmetic products to brands across the world.

Manufacturing Journey

Since the year of establishment, Orchid Lifesciences has transformed itself at every stage of advancement in terms of Infrastructure and Quality measures. High Tech Automated Machines, Trained Employees and Experienced Research & Development personnel are the core strengths of Orchid Lifesciences being the best among all the cosmetics companies in India.

They began their journey with 2 Managing Partners, a small team of 50 staff members and machines with limited amounts of manufacturing capacity. Now the whole scenario is different. Due to exceptional demand for quality driven third party cosmetic products, they had to undergo quick expansion. As a third party cosmetics manufacturer , Orchid Lifesciences have a facility set up in a huge area of 5600 sq.m. equipped with ultra modern state of the art automated manufacturing and filling machinery which employs 150+ employees.

They now have manufacturing capabilities for catering to various batch sizes, ranging from 25 kgs to 2000 kgs per batch. Their filling capacity for tubes has expanded from 25 Lakh to 55 Lakh per month, Bottle filling capacity from 5 Lakh to 15 Lakh per month and jars from 5 Lakh to 12 Lakh per month. They also introduced new pouch packaging machines with a filling capacity of 55 Lakh pouches per month.



Orchid Lifesciences: A new chapter in the cosmetic manufacturing journey

Along with large amounts of production, Orchid Lifesciences has never compromised in quality as a result they have a very satisfied customer and client base. They contract to manufacture products for brands which include toothpaste , shampoo, cream, body lotion, serums, essential oils, derma care, men's grooming, body powder and baby care products.

They already have the best quality product by undertaking public demands and understanding their needs, Orchid Lifesciences added a range of ayurvedic products like herbal toothpaste, toothpaste with quality of neem extracts and many other essential oils as well as pure extracts. This is why clients and customers choose Orchid Lifesciences as their ultimate partner. They also undertake private labeling for cosmetic products.

Managing all the things from the beginning was not at all an easy task but with hard work and passion, they were able to stand and raise their heads up high in this competitive industry.

A special trained team of R&D checks the product at every stage of the process starting from manufacturing-packaging-delivering products. They focus on every single detail therefore clients have blind trust in products manufactured by them.

A choice you won't regret trusting on

Due to this appreciation from the public and exceptional results from the team Orchid Lifesciences decided to expand its plant from 30,000 sq. ft to 60,000 sq which is a pretty huge size in terms of manufacturing plant. This plant is prepared after undertaking all the rules and regulations. To ensure hygiene and a dust free environment most of the work is done by automated and high tech machines, each and everything starting from raw material to converting it to final products is undertaken by machines.

Orchid Lifesciences is certified by many reputed associations like WHO- GMP facility, ISO 22716 certified, DUNS registered and GST Compliant which makes them a popular choice not only in India but also in countries across the globe.