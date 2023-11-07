Restore Message Therapy In Canada To Add New Services Focusing Skin Care

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Restore Message Therapy, based in BC Canada, famous for its unique and expert massaging services, relieving pain, enhancing health and well-being, is gearing for rapid expansion.

Buoyed by the high growth, the massage service company is aiming for rapid growth with more diversification and expansion within and outside Canada.

According to the CEO of Restore Massage Therapy, the new bouquet of services, including rehabilitation massage therapy , will cover most of the in-demand services and feed domestic and foreign customers.

To cure posture-related problems with high pain, deep tissue massage will be introduced. The RMTs will work on the connective tissue and apply intense pressure via short strokes. The massage will usually culminate with a sore feeling, but there will be long-term benefits.

For pain mitigation, a special massage for pain relief will be a highlight. There are plans to introduce hot stone massage, reflexology foot massage, and shiatsu massage on acupressure points.

The CEO expressed confidence that the new services will be well accepted as the massage service company has built up a loyal client base seeking massage for stress relief , treatment for alleviating pain, rehabilitation, prevention, or relaxation. There is always a commitment to rejuvenation and physical restoration.

The CEO noted that the standing of the service of Registered Massage Therapists gives it a ripe base for expansion. The focus on a customized treatment plan to offer the customer an active, pain-free lifestyle will continue. The community approach to therapy-fostering open communication with doctors, physiotherapists, kinesiologists, and chiropractors-has impressed the customers.

For results such as restoring proper joint function, body mechanics, muscle balance, and relaxation, a combination of the latest specialized massage therapy techniques will be offered to relax and refresh. The point is to have a wider basket of services, around the core services like myofascial release, neuromuscular therapy, trigger point therapy, joint mobilization, exercise therapy, visceral therapy, and cranial sacral therapy.

According to the CEO, it is aiming to grow the brand's footprint all over Canada. The goal will be personalized wellness treatment options. There will be a new focus on the skincare side of the services.

The CEO added that service-based industries in fitness, health, and wellness are poised for high growth and expanding into new target markets is part of the growth trajectory.

There is an expectation that the high expertise and legacy in rehabilitation massage therapy will drive the growth in new markets as well along with therapeutic and skincare massage services. The CEO explained that the mission of elevating lives with professional e-massage, skincare, and wellness services will shape healthy and prosperous communities.