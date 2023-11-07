Battlefield, Diplomatic Challenges Assail Zelensky

(MENAFN- Asia Times) More than 20 months into the war in Ukraine and more than five months into Ukraine's latest counteroffensive, the situation on the front is bleak and no breakthrough imminent, the country's commander-in-chief, General Valery Zaluzhny, admitted in a recent interview with The Economist.

With doubts increasing over the sustainability of Western aid to Ukraine amid a shift of attention to the war in the Middle East, continuing Russian air strikes across Ukraine as far as the western city of Lviv do not bode well for the winter ahead .

Little wonder then that there are apparently new efforts underway to push Ukraine toward negotiations with Russia . This is unlikely to lead to actual talks between Moscow and Kyiv for now, but calls to end the war at the negotiation table will not go away. Both Kiev and its Western allies need a clearer vision of an endgame.

Domestically, Volodymyr Zelensky has no incentives to enter negotiations with Russia at the moment. As he is apparently considering elections next spring , the Ukrainian president will keep an eye on public opinion polls in Ukraine.

According to a survey published in October , the overwhelming majority of Ukrainians are opposed to making any territorial concessions to Russia, even if this means a longer and costlier war.

This is the case across all sections of the population. Even among Russian speakers, 65% said they rejected a compromise that involved trading Ukrainian territory for peace, as did people living close to the front lines in the east (73%) and south (74%) of the country.